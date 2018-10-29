What will $1,200 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Atlantic City if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
101 S. Raleigh Ave.
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 101 S. Raleigh Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a swimming pool and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect tile and carpeted flooring, large windows, white appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome at this location.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.
2721 Boardwalk
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2721 Boardwalk. It's listed for $1,185/month.
The building features assigned parking for a fee, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the furnished unit, there are tile floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Sorry pet owners, animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise" and is bikeable.
3851 Boardwalk
Here's a studio apartment at 3851 Boardwalk that's going for $1,150/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a swimming pool. The furnished unit has carpeted flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
