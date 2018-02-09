What Will $1,200 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
240 Rochelle Ave., #2 (Wissahickon)
Listed at $1,200 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 240 Rochelle Ave.
In the third-floor unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, great closet space and ample cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a sunny porch. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
749 S 23rd St. (Graduate Hospital)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 749 S 23rd St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.
The second-floor furnished unit has hardwood floors, bay windows, a full kitchen, air conditioning and a large walk-in closet. There's also great natural lighting. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
707 W Girard Ave., #2r (Ludlow)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 707 W Girard Ave., which is going for $1,200 / month.
In the newly-renovated unit, you'll get hardwood floors, good storage space and ample natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and additional storage space. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
