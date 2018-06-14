What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1439 Vine St. (Logan Square)
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1439 Vine St.
The unit features hardwood floors, a stove, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1837 S. Second St., #B (Pennsport)
Also listed at $1,200/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1837 S. Second St.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a spiral staircase, a deck and in-unit laundry. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1620 Spruce St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this studio situated at 1620 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1100 S. Broad St., #704B (Point Breeze)
Here's a 396-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1100 S. Broad St. that's going for $1,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and concierge service. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, large windows and generous storage space. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)