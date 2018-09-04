What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
48th Street (Walnut Hill)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 880-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 48th Street.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
201 S. 13th St. (Washington Square)
Located at 201 S. 13th St., here's a studio condo that's also listed for $1,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animal lovers, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
3300 Henry Ave. (East Falls)
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3300 Henry Ave.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry, assigned parking, a residents lounge and on-site laundry. The residence features black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2407 Wharton St. (Point Breeze)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 2407 Wharton St. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The building has on-site laundry, on-site management and assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Sorry pet owners, cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
