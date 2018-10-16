What will $1,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4055 Ridge Ave. (Allegheny West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4055 Ridge Ave.
The building features a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6812 Ogontz Ave. (West Oak Lane)
Next, there's this studio spot over at 6812 Ogontz Ave. It's also listed for $1,200/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The building has on-site laundry, on-site management and a business center. The apartment features high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, tile flooring and recessed lighting. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2221 S. Broad St. (Lower Moyamensing)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2221 S. Broad St. that's going for $1,200/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
3500 Sunnyside Ave. (East Falls)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 3500 Sunnyside Ave. It's listed for $1,200/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
625 Catharine St. (Bella Vista)
Located at 625 Catharine St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,200/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)