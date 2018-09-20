REAL ESTATE

What will $1,200 rent you in Rittenhouse, right now?

330 S. 16th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Rittenhouse is currently hovering around $1,595.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

330 S. 16th St.




Listed at $1,195/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 330 S. 16th St.

The building has on-site laundry, garage parking and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

126 S. 22nd St.




Next, there's this studio unit over at 126 S. 22nd St. It's also listed for $1,195/month.

The apartment features hardwood and tile floors, a decorative fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2100 Walnut St.





Located at 2100 Walnut St., here's a 378-square-foot studio condo that's listed for $1,190/month.

Amenities included in the building are a door person, on-site management, dry cleaning service, assigned parking and a residents lounge. In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning and heating units, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1512 Spruce St.




Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1512 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,107/month for its 370 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site management, on-site laundry, a business center, a fitness center, a residents lounge, concierge service, secured entry and assigned parking. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
