REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,200 Rent You In Upper Roxborough, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Upper Roxborough? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,200 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

8201 Henry Ave.




Listed at $1,162 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 8201 Henry Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and carpeted floors. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, a residents' lounge and tennis courts. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

8201 Henry Ave.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 8201 Henry Ave. It's listed for $1,160 / month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, a balcony, carpeted floors and ample natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7950 Henry Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7950 Henry Ave. that's going for $1,130 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building has on-site parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7949 Ridge Ave.




Located at 7949 Ridge Ave., here's a 616-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,105/ month.

The unit has granite counter tops, in-unit laundry and great natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News