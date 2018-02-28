REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

126 S 11th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,200 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

126 S 11th St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 126 S 11th St.

In the third-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1321 Spruce St., #3a



Next, there's this apartment over at 1321 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,200 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1229 Chestnut St., #319




Here's a studio at 1229 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,125 / month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The sunny unit has a kitchenette and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News