REAL ESTATE

What will $1,300 rent you in Downtown Easton, right now?

16 Centre Square. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Easton neighborhood is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,125.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

45 N. Second St.






Listed at $1,295/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 45 N. Second St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, carpeted flooring and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

16 Centre Square






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 16 Centre Square. It's listed for $1,275/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The listing promises hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

56 S. Fifth St., #3





Here's an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 56 S. Fifth St., #3 that's going for $1,250/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has storage space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Harrowgate, right now
What does $700 rent you in Philadelphia, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in Spring Garden, right now?
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Roxborough, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect in shooting of Philly cop identified; held on $3.3 million bail
Police ID teen killed in S. Philadelphia triple shooting
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Husband does Mummers' strut in show of love at wife's funeral
Sears, Kmart closing 40 more stores including Philly location
Southern California fires force evacuation of Malibu
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Show More
2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row
Parents charged with breaking infant son's ribs, fracturing skull
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Dad charged after crash kills his 8-year-old son
1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Township crash
More News