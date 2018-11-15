What will $1,300 rent you in Easton, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Easton with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
45 N. Second St. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,295/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 45 N. Second St.
In the unit, expect granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.
16 Centre Square (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 16 Centre Square. It's listed for $1,275/month for its 650 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. The unit offers hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.
56 S. Fifth St., #3 (Downtown)
Here's an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 56 S. Fifth St., #3 that's going for $1,250/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate storage. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $30 application fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
