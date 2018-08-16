What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1001 Pine St., #401 (Washington Square)
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Pine St., #401.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
1232 N. Randolph St., #1 (Old Kensington)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1232 N. Randolph St., #1. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 717 square feet of space.
The condo features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2221 S. Broad St., #1F (Lower Moyamensing)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2221 S. Broad St., #1F. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building has assigned parking, extra storage space, on-site management and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome in this apartment.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1161 S. 12th St., #1stFL (Passyunk Square)
Located at 1161 S. 12th St., #1stFL, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,300/month.
In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, a fireplace, hardwood floors and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
