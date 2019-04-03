What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1433 Ogden St., #B (Francisville)
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 1433 Ogden St., #B.
In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
4000 Presidential Blvd. (Wynnefield Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4000 Presidential Blvd. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 720 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
1243 N. 27th St., #B (Brewerytown)
Then, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1243 N. 27th St., #B. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2849 S. Warnock St., #2ndFL (Stadium District)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2849 S. Warnock St., #2ndFL.
In the townhouse, you can expect exposed brick, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building boasts storage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
