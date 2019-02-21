What will $1,300 rent you in Washington Square, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,425.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1136 Pine St.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1136 Pine St. It's listed for $1,295/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
415 S. Broad St., #3r
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 415 S. Broad St., #3r that's also going for $1,295/month.
In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
1229 Chestnut St., #1212
Located at 1229 Chestnut St., #1212, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,225/month.
Inside, there is air conditioning and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and on-site management. Cats are allowed.
