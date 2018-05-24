REAL ESTATE

What will $1,400 rent you in Graduate Hospital?

712 S. 16th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Graduate Hospital?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Graduate Hospital is currently hovering around $1,450.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

762 S. 19th St., #1




Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 762 S. 19th St.

In the first floor unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and garden access. On-site laundry and additional storage space are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

619 S. 16th St., #2r




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse located at 619 S. 16th St. It's listed for $1,325/month for its 1,950-square-feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

712 S. 16th St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 712 S. 16th St. that's going for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a stove, built-in shelves, wooden cabinetry and a deck. Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
