What will $1,400 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4100 Ludlow St., #2N (Spruce Hill)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4100 Ludlow St., #2N.
The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and exposed brick. The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2100 Walnut St., #6O (Rittenhouse)
Next, here's a 450-square-foot studio condo at 2100 Walnut St., #6O that's also going for $1,400/month.
In the unit, expect decorative moulding, hardwood floors and closet space. The building amenities include a 24-hour guest attendant, package service and a new gym. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
5015 Warrington Ave. (Cedar Park)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 871-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5015 Warrington Ave.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building features a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. Pets are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1025 E. Montgomery Ave. (Fishtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 1025 E. Montgomery Ave.. It's listed for $1,400/month.
In the apartment, expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, you'll find outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $250 pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
122 S. Eighth St., #301 (Washington Square)
Here's a 500-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 122 S. Eighth St., #301 that's going for $1,399/month.
In the condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, central air conditioning and quartz countertops. The building offers storage and an elevator. Pets are negotiable. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
