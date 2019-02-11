REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Lower Merion Township, right now?

429 Montgomery Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Lower Merion Township if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W






Listed at $1,500/month, this 944-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 1600 Hagys Ford Road, #3W.

The building boasts a swimming pool, an elevator and storage space. The unit features wood tile floors, an eat-in kitchen, in-unit laundry, a modern bath and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

445 Old Lancaster Road






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 445 Old Lancaster Road. It's listed for $1,475/month for its 750 square feet of space.

The building boasts storage. In the apartment, there is hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property with weight restrictions.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

429 Montgomery Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 429 Montgomery Ave. that's also going for $1,475/month.

The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and air conditioning. Cats are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
