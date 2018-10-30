What will $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
713 Walnut St., #3F (Old City)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 713 Walnut St., ##3F.
The building offers secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a spiral staircase and a walk-in closet. Sorry pet owners, animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1114 South St. (Hawthorne)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1114 South St. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The building has extra storage space and outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1762 Frankford Ave., #3 (Fishtown)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 1762 Frankford Ave., #3. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
887 N. 23rd St. (Fairmount)
Check out this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 887 N. 23rd St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden countertops, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Cats are welcome; sorry, dogs are not.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
