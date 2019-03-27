What will $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1245 N. 27th St., #C (Brewerytown)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse located at 1245 N. 27th St., #C.
It's listed for $1,500/month for its 675 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and assigned parking. In the townhouse, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1701 Tulip St., #103 (Fishtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1701 Tulip St., #103 that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include a fitness center, storage and an elevator. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee and $90 move-in fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2001 Hamilton St., #1919 (Logan Square)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 674-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2001 Hamilton St., #1919.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4343 Baltimore Ave., #1 (Spruce Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4343 Baltimore Ave., #1. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building features outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
530 S. Second St. (Society Hill)
Located at 530 S. Second St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home that's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
