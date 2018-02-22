REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,500 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1341 Lombard St., #2




Listed at $1,495 / month, this 640-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1341 Lombard St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features additional storage space. Pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #206



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1218 Walnut St. that's going for $1,425 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

1229 Chestnut St., #1609




Located at 1229 Chestnut S.t, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The unit has good natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
