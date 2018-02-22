What Will $1,500 Rent You In Washington Square West, Right Now?

Take a look at the listings, below.
1341 Lombard St., #2
Listed at $1,495 / month, this 640-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1341 Lombard St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features additional storage space. Pets aren't allowed.
1218 Walnut St., #206
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1218 Walnut St. that's going for $1,425 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed.
1229 Chestnut St., #1609
Located at 1229 Chestnut S.t, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and secured entry. The unit has good natural lighting. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.
