What will $1,600 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1228 Arch St., #5D (Center City)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1228 Arch St., #5D. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 856 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. In the condo, there are hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a separate dining room area and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2121 Market St., #703 (Logan Square)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2121 Market St., #703 that's also going for $1,600/month.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, a business center, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. The apartment boasts in-unit laundry, hardwood and carpeted flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, white appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
2449 Fairmount Ave. (Fairmount)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2449 Fairmount Ave. It's listed for $1,600/month.
The building offers secured entry and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, closet space, ceiling fans, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
618 S. 21st St., #1 (Graduate Hospital)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 618 S. 21st St., #1. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 1,440 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space for a fee. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
315 Arch St., #Apt 307 (Old City)
Here's a 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 315 Arch St., #Apt 307 that's going for $1,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect extra storage space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors, bay windows, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome at this location.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
