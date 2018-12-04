REAL ESTATE

What will $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, right now?

2162 E. Norris St., #201. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fishtown?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Fishtown is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2162 E. Norris St., #201






Listed at $1,695/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 2162 E. Norris St., #201.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and quartz countertops. The building offers on-site laundry and a roof deck. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1142 Crease St.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1142 Crease St. It's also listed for $1,695/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, central air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1701 Tulip St., #7






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1701 Tulip St., #7 that's going for $1,675/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, oversized windows, air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
