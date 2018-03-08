REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

319 Vine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

319 Vine St., #105 (Old City)




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 743-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 319 Vine St.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3201 Race St. (Logan Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit situated at 3201 Race St. It's also listed for $1,700 / month.

In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has a roof deck, a fitness center and a residents' lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1716 Pine St. that's going for $1,700 / month.

In the bright unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

343 S 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)




Next, check out this 567-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's located at 343 S 18th St. It's listed for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)




Located at 2006 Walnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, bay windows, in-unit laundry high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

322 N Broad St. (Logan Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 322 N Broad St. It's listed for $1,700 / month for its 655 square feet of space.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News