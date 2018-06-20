What will $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1001 Chestnut St., #702E (Washington Square)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Chestnut St.
The building features an on-site laundry, a fitness center and a Starbucks. In the unit, which is on the top floor, you can expect carpeting, a dishwasher, air conditioning, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3201 Race St. (Logan Square)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 3201 Race St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. The building hosts amenities such as a fitness center, an on-site preschool, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a game room and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
29 S. 18th St., #1423 (Rittenhouse)
Located at 29 S. 18th St., here's a 499-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a small breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a door person. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1236 E. Columbia Ave., #10 (Fishtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom at 1236 E. Columbia Ave., that's going for $1,700/month.
The building, which is notably a renovated historic church, features a private dog park, a garden patio and 24/7 video surveillance. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, both central heating and air conditioning, high ceilings and original stained glass windows. Cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1927 Spring Garden St. (Spring Garden)
Finally, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1927 Spring Garden St. It's listed for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and a private parking spot. In the unit, which comes furnished, you can find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Pets are considered with a pet deposit and/or a monthly fee. Breed restrictions may apply.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)