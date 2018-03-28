REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Rittenhouse, Right Now?

1716 Pine St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood with a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1716 Pine St.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1716 Pine St.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, large windows and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include storage space. Pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2006 Walnut St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 2006 Walnut St., also listed for $1,700 / month.

In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, bay windows, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

343 S 18th St., #2




Here's a 567-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 343 S 18th St. that's going for $1,700 / month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, high ceilings and recessed lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

2209 Walnut St.




Located at 2209 Walnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695/ month.

Tenants will find hardwood floors, large windows, a fireplace and plenty of natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

