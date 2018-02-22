REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,800 Rent You In Old City, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Old City? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,800 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

22 S Front St., #204




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 812-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 22 S Front St.

In the sunny unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The building features a roof deck. Sadly, pets aren't permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

107 Arch St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

47 N 3rd St.




Here's a 1,302-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 47 N 3rd St. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a spiral staircase, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors. The building offers a fitness center and additional storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

315 Arch St., #406




Located at 315 Arch St., here's a 789-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/ month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. The building offers an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

