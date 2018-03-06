What Will $1,800 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

1324 Locust St. | Photos: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1101 Locust St., #2j (Washington Square West)




Here's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit over at 1101 Locust St. It's listed for $1,800 / month for its 716 square feet of space.

Building amenities include garage parking. The unit has both carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

411 S 19th St., #1 (Rittenhouse)




Next, check out this 1,209-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's located at 411 S 19th St. It's listed for $1,800 / month.

In the tri-level unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a spiral staircase and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include storage. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #1603 (Washington Square West)



Located at 1324 Locust St., here's a 588-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,800/ month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The bright unit has hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2822 W Stiles St. (Brewerytown)




Listed at $1,800 / month, this 1,100-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2822 W Stiles St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, built-in storage space, exposed brick walls, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting . Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

107 Arch St. (Old City)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo over at 107 Arch St. It's listed for $1,795 / month for its 1,066 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. In the sunny condo, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and carpeted floors. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1117 Walnut St., #2F (Washington Square West)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1117 Walnut St. that's going for $1,795 / month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, bay windows, granite countertops, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
