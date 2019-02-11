What will $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
22430 W. Rittenhouse Square (Rittenhouse)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 22430 W. Rittenhouse Square. It's listed for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, there is a spacious living area, large windows, hardwood floors, a balcony and new appliances. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1420 Locust St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 1420 Locust St. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, you will find a modern kitchen, a counter bar, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
70 N. Second St., #4B (Old City)
Located at 70 N. Second St., #4B, here's a 968-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, an elevator and storage space. Inside, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)