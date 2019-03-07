What will $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1900 Arch St., #228 (Logan Square)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1900 Arch St., #228.
In the unit, expect a breakfast bar, hardwood floors and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof top deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1520 Hamilton St., #0806 (Logan Square)
Next, there's this studio condo over at 1520 Hamilton St., #0806. It's also listed for $1,800/month for its 509 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1600 W. Girard Ave. (Francisville)
Here's a 510-square-foot studio at 1600 W. Girard Ave. that's going for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you'll get a quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
111 S. 15th St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 111 S. 15th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center and on-site management. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
238 S. Eighth St. (Washington Square)
Located at 238 S. Eighth St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,795/month.
Inside, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
