What will $1,900 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

220 W. Rittenhouse Square (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,900/month, this 918-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 220 W. Rittenhouse Square.
Building amenities include a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1900 Arch St., #702 (Logan Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1900 Arch St., #702. It's also listed for $1,900/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof deck and secured entry. The condo features hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2225 Mt Vernon St. (Spring Garden)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2225 Mt Vernon St. It's listed for $1,895/month.
The building offers extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, a deck and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
2040 Market St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 2040 Market St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,880/month.
The building features garage parking, on-site management and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #409 (Riverfront)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #409. It's listed for $1,875/month for its 790 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, closet space, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
