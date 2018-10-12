REAL ESTATE

What will $1,900 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

1900 Arch St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

220 W. Rittenhouse Square (Rittenhouse)




Listed at $1,900/month, this 918-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 220 W. Rittenhouse Square.

Building amenities include a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #702 (Logan Square)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1900 Arch St., #702. It's also listed for $1,900/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof deck and secured entry. The condo features hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2225 Mt Vernon St. (Spring Garden)




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2225 Mt Vernon St. It's listed for $1,895/month.

The building offers extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a decorative fireplace, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island, a deck and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2040 Market St. (Rittenhouse)



Located at 2040 Market St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,880/month.

The building features garage parking, on-site management and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #409 (Riverfront)




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #409. It's listed for $1,875/month for its 790 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, closet space, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
