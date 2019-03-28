What will $1,900 rent you in Washington Square, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,425.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1324 Locust St., #725
Listed at $1,900/month, this 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1324 Locust St., #725.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1210 Chestnut St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom over at 1210 Chestnut St. It's listed for $1,871/month for its 660 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. A fitness center is listed as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
250 S. 13th St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 250 S. 13th St. that's going for $1,850/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning and high ceilings. On-site management is listed as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
406 S. Ninth St., #1R
Located at 406 S. Ninth St., #1R, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,845/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 security deposit.
1011 Chestnut St., #705W
Listed at $1,825/month, this 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1011 Chestnut St., #705W.
In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
