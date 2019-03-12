What will $2,000 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1425 Locust St., #7E (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $2,000/month, this 777-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1425 Locust St., #7E.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
220 W. Rittenhouse Square (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 220 W. Rittenhouse Square. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 975 square feet of space.
In the single-family home, there is in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
459 E. Girard Ave., #4 (Fishtown)
Here's a 1,200-square-foot studio apartment at 459 E. Girard Ave., #4 that's going for $2,000/month.
Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
233 S. Sixth St., #1004 (Society Hill)
Next, check out this 1,016-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 233 S. Sixth St., #1004. It's listed for $2,000/month.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
180618 Rittenhouse Square, #204 (Rittenhouse)
Located at 180618 Rittenhouse Square, #204, here's an 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,000/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and a roof deck. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.