REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $2,100 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

34 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., #403 (Riverfront)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 34 N Christopher Columbus Blvd. It's listed for $2,075 / month for its 765 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, ample natural lighting and in-unit laundry. The building has a fitness studio, a roof top deck and a residents' lounge. Sadly, pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

38 N 21st St., #903 (Logan Square)




Here's a 900-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 38 N 21st St. that's going for $2,055 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym and outdoor space.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

320 Walnut St. (Society Hill)



Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 320 Walnut St. It's listed for $2,050 / month.

In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, great natural lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

406 S 9th St., #3R (Washington Square West)




Located at 406 S 9th St., here's a 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,045/ month.

In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and on-site parking. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

200 N 16th St., #1402 (Logan Square)




Listed at $2,035 / month, this 685-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 200 N 16th St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a roof deck, storage space and a fitness center. The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2308 Lombard St., #4 (Fitler Square)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2308 Lombard St. It's listed for $2,030 / month for its 700 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News