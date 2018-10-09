What will $2,100 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2007 Spruce St., #2F (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $2,100/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2007 Spruce St., #2F.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, bay windows, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a pantry and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
700 Commodore Court, #2711 (Graduate Hospital)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 700 Commodore Court, #2711. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 996 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
220 W. Rittenhouse Square (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 918-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 220 W. Rittenhouse Square that's going for $2,100/month.
The building has on-site laundry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
2219 Delancey Place (Rittenhouse)
Then, check out this 915-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2219 Delancey Place. It's listed for $2,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the bi-level unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, ceiling fans, white appliances, bay windows, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
2220 Walnut St., #206 (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $2,095/month, this 600-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2220 Walnut St., #206.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
