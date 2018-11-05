What will $2,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1425 Locust St., #15F (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 969-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1425 Locust St., #15F.
The building boasts a fitness center, a business center, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, you can look for hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a renovated bathroom. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2200 Arch St., #511 (Logan Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2200 Arch St., #511. It's listed for $2,150/month for its 966 square feet of space.
The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center, on-site management and a residents lounge. In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, large windows, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1900 Arch St., #1025 (Logan Square)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1900 Arch St., #1025 that's going for $2,145/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. The apartment has hardwood floors, French doors, large windows, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #703 (Riverfront)
Then, check out this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #703. It's listed for $2,105/month.
The building has assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)