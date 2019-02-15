What will $2,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
205 Race St., #20 (Old City)
Listed at $2,200/month, this 487-square-foot studio condo is located at 205 Race St., #20.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #609 (Riverfront)
Here's a 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #609 that's going for $2,195/month.
In the apartment, the listing promises stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample closet space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2026 Market St., #620 (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this 798-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 2026 Market St., #620. It's also listed for $2,195/month.
The apartment features granite countertops, a breakfast bar and a balcony. Building amenities include an elevator and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
230 N. 21st St., #315 (Logan Square)
Here's a 1,164-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 230 N. 21st St., #315 that's going for $2,160/month.
In the listing, expect a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
2200 Arch St., #511 (Logan Square)
Located at 2200 Arch St., #511, here's a 966-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,150/month.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, French doors and ceramic tile kitchen backsplash. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and secured entry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
