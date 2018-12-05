REAL ESTATE

What will $700 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

446 N. Maryland Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2628 Atlantic Ave.






Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2628 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $700/month.

This top-floor unit includes carpeted flooring, granite countertops and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

12 S. Pennsylvania Ave.






Located at 12 S. Pennsylvania Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $700/month.

This building is situated just a block and a half from the beach. The unit features air conditioning, tiled flooring and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

446 N. Maryland Ave.





Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 446 N. Maryland Ave.

The unit features tiled floors, tons of natural light and water views. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

624 Caspian Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 624 Caspian Ave. that's going for $675/month.

The building offers outdoor space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeting and a gas stove. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAtlantic City
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
The priciest real estate rentals in Lancaster
What will $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, right now?
Here are today's cheapest rentals in Washington Square, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Names released of 2 found dead outside Whitemarsh Twp. home
Nation bids farewell to George H. W. Bush
Watch George W. Bush's tearful conclusion to his father's eulogy
Overturned tanker causes closure of portion of Rte. 55 in NJ
AccuWeather: Snow Has Ended, But Cold Air Sticks Around
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Lost dog back with family after running off during Art Museum fireworks
Princeton a capella group bans 'Kiss the Girl' tradition
Show More
Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Port Richmond
Father IDs body of Florida woman slain in Costa Rica
Truck veers off Pennsylvania Turnpike in Valley Forge
Designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect in NJ
'The Goldbergs' goes to legendary Delco nightclub Pulsations
More News