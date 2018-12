What will $700 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

2628 Atlantic Ave.

12 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

446 N. Maryland Ave.

624 Caspian Ave.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2628 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $700/month.This top-floor unit includes carpeted flooring, granite countertops and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Located at 12 S. Pennsylvania Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $700/month.This building is situated just a block and a half from the beach. The unit features air conditioning, tiled flooring and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 446 N. Maryland Ave.The unit features tiled floors, tons of natural light and water views. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 624 Caspian Ave. that's going for $675/month.The building offers outdoor space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeting and a gas stove. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.(Check out the complete listing here .)