What will $700 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Atlantic City with a budget of $700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2628 Atlantic Ave.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2628 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $700/month.
This top-floor unit includes carpeted flooring, granite countertops and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
12 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Located at 12 S. Pennsylvania Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $700/month.
This building is situated just a block and a half from the beach. The unit features air conditioning, tiled flooring and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
446 N. Maryland Ave.
Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 446 N. Maryland Ave.
The unit features tiled floors, tons of natural light and water views. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
624 Caspian Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 624 Caspian Ave. that's going for $675/month.
The building offers outdoor space. Apartment amenities include air conditioning, carpeting and a gas stove. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
