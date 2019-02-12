REAL ESTATE

What will $800 rent you in Allentown, right now?

1627 W. Chew St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Allentown?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Allentown with a budget of $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

323 N. Sixth St. (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)






Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 323 N. Sixth St.

In the unit, there is hardwood floors and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

433 N. Eighth St., #1 (Old Allentown Historic District)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 433 N. Eighth St., #1. It's also listed for $800/month for its 2,134 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, cabinet space and closet space. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

349 N. Seventh St., #3 (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)






Here's a studio unit at 349 N. Seventh St., #3 that's going for $775/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout and glass tile backsplash. When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center; Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

394 Tilghman St. (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 394 Tilghman St. It's listed for $750/month.

The unit has an eat-in kitchen and a porch. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1627 W. Chew St. (West Park Historic District)






Located at 1627 W. Chew St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $750/month.

In the apartment, expect a range and refrigerator in the kitchen. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include storage and outdoor space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, today?
What will $800 rent you in Lancaster today?
What will $1,500 rent you in Lower Merion Township, right now?
What will $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News