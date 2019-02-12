What will $800 rent you in Allentown, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Allentown with a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
323 N. Sixth St. (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)
Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 323 N. Sixth St.
In the unit, there is hardwood floors and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
433 N. Eighth St., #1 (Old Allentown Historic District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 433 N. Eighth St., #1. It's also listed for $800/month for its 2,134 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, cabinet space and closet space. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
349 N. Seventh St., #3 (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)
Here's a studio unit at 349 N. Seventh St., #3 that's going for $775/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout and glass tile backsplash. When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center; Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
394 Tilghman St. (Jordan Heights/Old Fairgrounds)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 394 Tilghman St. It's listed for $750/month.
The unit has an eat-in kitchen and a porch. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1627 W. Chew St. (West Park Historic District)
Located at 1627 W. Chew St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $750/month.
In the apartment, expect a range and refrigerator in the kitchen. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include storage and outdoor space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)