What will $800 rent you in Allentown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Allentown?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Allentown with a budget of $800/month.Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 323 N. Sixth St.In the unit, there is hardwood floors and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 433 N. Eighth St., #1. It's also listed for $800/month for its 2,134 square feet of space.In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, cabinet space and closet space. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a studio unit at 349 N. Seventh St., #3 that's going for $775/month.In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, ceiling fans throughout and glass tile backsplash. When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center; Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has some transit options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 394 Tilghman St. It's listed for $750/month.The unit has an eat-in kitchen and a porch. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Located at 1627 W. Chew St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $750/month.In the apartment, expect a range and refrigerator in the kitchen. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Building amenities include storage and outdoor space. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee.According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)