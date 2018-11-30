REAL ESTATE

What will $800 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

3501 Boardwalk. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Atlantic City if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

33 S. North Carolina Ave.





There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 33 S. North Carolina Ave. It's listed for $800/month.

In the unit, there are tile floors, a new kitchen and closet space. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is fairly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

3501 Boardwalk






Next, there's this studio located at 3501 Boardwalk. It's listed for $750/month.

The building has assigned parking and a pool. In the recently renovated unit, expect hardwood flooring, new kitchen appliances and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(See the complete listing here.)

143 S. South Carolina Ave.






Located at 143 S. South Carolina Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $750/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
