What will $800 rent you in Harrisburg, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Harrisburg if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
19 S. Third St. (Downtown)
Here's this studio over at 19 S. Third St. that's listed for $775/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.
925 N. Third St., #2 (Midtown)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 925 N. Third St., #2, that's going for $750/month.
The apartment features high ceilings, closet space and carpeted flooring. A roof deck is included as a building amenity. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
1336 Susquehanna St., #1 (Midtown)
Located at 1336 Susquehanna St., #1, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $725/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
