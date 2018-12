What will $800 rent you in Lancaster, right now? | Hoodline

443 W. Orange St. (Chestnut Hill)

King Street (Chestnut Hill)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lancaster?We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Lancaster if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 443 W. Orange St. It's listed for $795/month.In the first-floor unit, expect carpeting, a balcony, an updated kitchen and a bonus room. The building is situated near downtown. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(See the complete listing here .)Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Queen St. It's listed for $745/month.The unit offers hardwood floors, closet space and an updated kitchen. The building is situated just a short walk from the Central Business District. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)Located at 438 S. Queen St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $725/month.In the third-floor unit, expect carpeting, many windows and closet space. Building amenities include a large backyard. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)Also listed at $725/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 630 N. Christian St.Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and an updated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(Check out the complete listing here .)Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at King Street. It's listed for $710/month.The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space and a private porch. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.(See the complete listing here .)