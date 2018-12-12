What will $800 rent you in Lancaster, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Lancaster if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
443 W. Orange St. (Chestnut Hill)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 443 W. Orange St. It's listed for $795/month.
In the first-floor unit, expect carpeting, a balcony, an updated kitchen and a bonus room. The building is situated near downtown. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Queen St. (South Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Queen St. It's listed for $745/month.
The unit offers hardwood floors, closet space and an updated kitchen. The building is situated just a short walk from the Central Business District. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.
438 S. Queen St. (South Side)
Located at 438 S. Queen St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $725/month.
In the third-floor unit, expect carpeting, many windows and closet space. Building amenities include a large backyard. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
630 N. Christian St. (Ross)
Also listed at $725/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 630 N. Christian St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and an updated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
King Street (Chestnut Hill)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at King Street. It's listed for $710/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space and a private porch. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.
