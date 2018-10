What will $800 rent you in Lancaster, right now?

240 S. Queen St., #3 (South Side)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lancaster?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lancaster if you're on a budget of $800/month.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 240 S. Queen St., #3.Inside, you'll find hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis.Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability and is relatively bikeable.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 661 W. Orange St. It's also listed for $795/month.The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space and in-unit laundry. Assigned parking, outdoor space and storage space are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise" and is very bikeable.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 214 E. King St. that's going for $795/month.Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, tile flooring, closet space and ceiling fans. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats are allowed with a $300 fee.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.(See the full listing here .)Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 130 N. Prince St. It's listed for $795/month.In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Animals are not welcome.Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is convenient for biking.(Check out the complete listing here .)