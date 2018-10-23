REAL ESTATE

What will $800 rent you in Lancaster, right now?

130 N. Prince St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lancaster?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lancaster if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
---

240 S. Queen St., #3 (South Side)




Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 240 S. Queen St., #3.

Inside, you'll find hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

661 W. Orange St. (West End)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 661 W. Orange St. It's also listed for $795/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, closet space and in-unit laundry. Assigned parking, outdoor space and storage space are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise" and is very bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

214 E. King St. (Mussertown)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 214 E. King St. that's going for $795/month.

Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, tile flooring, closet space and ceiling fans. The building boasts assigned parking. Cats are allowed with a $300 fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

130 N. Prince St. (Central Business District)




Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 130 N. Prince St. It's listed for $795/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is convenient for biking.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
