What will $800 rent you in Lancaster today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Lancaster with a budget of $800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 247 N. Duke St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit features hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, an eat-in kitchen and bay windows. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.
136 E. Walnut St. (Musser Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 136 E. Walnut St. that's going for $750/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable.
338 E. New St. (Ross)
Located at 338 E. New St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $725/month.
Building amenities include outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect a balcony. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
630 N. Christian St. (Ross)
Also listed at $725/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 630 N. Christian St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, new kitchen countertops, a new vanity, a new toilet and fresh paint. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.
443 W. Orange St. (Chestnut Hill)
Next, there's this studio located at 443 W. Orange St. It's listed for $725/month.
In the unit, there's a balcony, a large kitchen, extra storage space and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.
