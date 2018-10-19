What will $800 rent you in Margate City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Margate City if you've got a budget of $800/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4 S. Monroe Ave.
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4 S. Monroe Ave. It's listed for $800/month.
The building is close to the beach and has assigned parking. In the unit, you can expect to find carpeted flooring, in-unit laundry, closet space, air conditioning and wood cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
30 S. Washington Ave.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 30 S. Washington Ave. It is also listed for $800/month.
The unit has air conditioning, a ceiling fan, tile flooring and granite countertops. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.
9105 Atlantic Ave.
Located at 9105 Atlantic Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $750/month.
The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, air conditioning, tile flooring, a dishwasher and a Murphy bed. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and is quite bikeable.
