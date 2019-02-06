What will $800 rent you in Musser Park, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Lancaster neighborhood has excellent walkability and is convenient for biking. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Musser Park is currently hovering around $750.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $800 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
247 N. Duke St.
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 247 N. Duke St.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and high ceilings. Cats are welcome, dogs are not. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the complete listing here.)
215 E. Fulton St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 215 E. Fulton St. It's also listed for $795/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. The apartment features carpeting, white appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Walnut Street
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Walnut Street that's going for $750/month.
The building boasts assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)