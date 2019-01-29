What will $900 rent you in Lancaster, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Lancaster if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
134 E. Lemon St. (Musser Park)
Listed at $895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom pad is located at 134 E. Lemon St.
The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is quite bikeable.
200 E. Lemon St. (Musser Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 200 E. Lemon St. It's listed for $850/month.
The furnished apartment boasts hardwood flooring, high ceilings, spacious closets and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is convenient for biking.
247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 247 N. Duke St. that's going for $825/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, white appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability and is convenient for biking.
