What will $900 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
809 S. 10th St. (Bella Vista)
Listed at $900/month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 809 S. 10th St.
The building has outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, closet space and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
906 S. 47th St., #2F (Cedar Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 906 S. 47th St., #2F that's also going for $900/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, bay windows, white appliances and a pantry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1315 Spruce St. (Washington Square)
Located at 1315 Spruce St., here's a studio that's listed for $900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4723 Walnut St., #B11 (Walnut Hill)
Located at 4723 Walnut St., #B11, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $895/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats are welcome; dogs are not.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)