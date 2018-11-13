What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Trenton with a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
24 W. End Ave. (West End)
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 24 W. End Ave. It's listed for $850/month.
The unit features tile and carpeted flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 deposit and an $850 security deposit.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is convenient for biking.
41 Prospect St. (Stuyvesant-Prospect)
Also listed at $850/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 41 Prospect St.
Shared outdoor space and assigned parking are included as building amenities. The unit boasts tile and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, built-in storage features, white appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a 1/2 security deposit.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is quite bikeable.
399 W. State St. (Downtown)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 399 W. State St. It's listed for $825/month for its 562 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and an updated bathroom. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is convenient for biking.
