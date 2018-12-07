What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Trenton with a budget of $900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
302 W. State St. (Central West)
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 302 W. State St.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a new refrigerator and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
731 Plum St., #Apt #1 (Top Road)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 731 Plum St., #Apt #1 that's going for $850/month.
The apartment boasts an eat-in kitchen, white cabinetry and a gas stove. Feline companions are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
24 W. End Ave. (West End)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 24 W. End Ave. It's also listed for $850/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, central heating, wooden cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $300 deposit and $850 security deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
