What's The Cheapest Rental Available In East Falls, Right Now?

5450 Wissahickon Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down?

Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in East Falls look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in East Falls via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2807 W Queen Ln., #c




First, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2807 W Queen Ln., listed for $950 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, an oven and ample closet space. The building offers concierge service, on-site management and storage space. Pets are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

5450 Wissahickon Ave.




Next, here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5450 Wissahickon Ave., that's going for $1,203 / month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a bar area that seats three, a tiled bathroom and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

3425 W School House Ln.



Finally, there's this 950-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 3425 W School House Ln., listed at $1,500 / month.

In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, bay windows and a partially tiled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
