What's the cheapest rental available in East Kensington, right now? | Hoodline

So how does the low-end pricing on an East Kensington rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2040 Frankford Ave.
Listed at $1,050/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2040 Frankford Ave., is 27.6 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a one bedroom in East Kensington.
When it comes to building amenities, expect storage. The unit boasts hardwood flooring, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. Sorry, pet owners: animals are not permitted.
2411 Kensington Ave., #19
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2411 Kensington Ave., #19, is listed for $1,375/month for its 751 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The new building boasts assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.
2021 N. Front St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2021 N. Front St., which, at 900 square feet, is going for $1,395/month.
The new building offers a roof deck, a residents lounge and storage. In the unit, expect central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
